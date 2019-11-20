ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Wednesday marks a somber anniversary for a local family and some local detectives.
In 2004, 18-year-old Darvin Lopez-Jovel was shot and kidnapped from his Aloha home before his remains were found the following year.
Investigators arrested one suspect in this case, but the killer, they say, has eluded them for 15 years and they still want to find him.
This day in particular is especially hard for Lopez-Jovel’s family. His mother tells FOX 12 she finds strength in leaning on her faith, and his brother says he’s able to smile when he thinks about how Lopez-Jovel was a smart, caring and responsible big brother.
Those fond memories are helping them get through days like these.
November 20th, 2004 is a day Eddy Jovel and his family will never forget.
“Around this time every year, it’s especially hard,” he said.
It’s one Detective Murray Rau with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will also never forget.
“For me, it was my very first case that was assigned to me as lead detective when I came to the Violent Crimes Unit,” Rau said.
Now retired from the sheriff's office, he still helps with some of his cases.
That evening, 18-year-old Darvin Lopez-Jovel was alone at his family’s Aloha home.
Detective Rau tells FOX 12, that’s when Petronilo Lopez-Lopez, also known as “Pete Sr.,” arrived at the house and his son, Petronilo Lopez-Minjarez, known as “Pete Jr.”, had driven him there.
“He was probably what motivated this to happen. He got drunk with his son that night and then he went to the house in Aloha,” Rau said.
Lopez-Lopez was there to confront Lopez-Jovel’s dad about an alleged affair with Lopez-Lopez’s wife.
“Unfortunately, Darvin answered the door that night,” Rau said.
Shots were fired, and neighbors saw two men take Lopez-Jovel away.
Deputies arrested Lopez-Minjarez, who is now in prison, but Lopez-Lopez and Lopez-Jovel vanished.
“He definitely got help to avoid being caught and to flee the area,” Rau said. “There is no doubt about that.”
Hope that Lopez-Jovel would come home alive was crushed nearly a year later, when bow hunters found his remains in a field near Vernonia.
“It was almost a year later: Sept. 3rd of 2005,” said Rau. “It’s kind of a cup half-full. We have justice on half, and justice hasn’t been served on the other half yet.”
Investigators think Lopez-Lopez ran off to Mexico and is probably still there.
Rau said, “He needs to do the right thing. He needs to turn himself in. He needs to come back and resolve this once and for all.”
The Jovels tell FOX 12 while they want full justice for Lopez-Jovel, they’re no longer angry at Lopez-Lopez and his son, nor do they even think about them.
Instead, they choose to focus on keeping Lopez-Jovel’s memory alive.
Her son was always joyful and always playful with her, Adilene Jovell recalls. He was a really good person, she tells FOX 12.
Jovel said, “I want to make him proud, so that is also my motivation in life. To be able to say that I hope he is proud of the things I have achieved, because he never got that chance.”
If you have information that will lead to the arrest of Lopez-Lopez, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
