PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Crews from the Portland metro area are heading back after helping battle the flames in California.
The Multnomah County Strike Team 6 arrived at the logistics center in Portland on Sunday. The team is made up of crews from Portland Fire & Rescue, Corbett, Port of Portland and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
They were mainly focused on helping fight the Kincade Fire in northern California, which had burned more than 77,700 acres and is 76 percent contained.
Those who went say that when the call came to help, they didn’t hesitate.
“Whether it’s neighboring fire departments or neighboring cities in the state or out-of-state, it’s really important that we help each other out during those times because at some point, Portland’s going to need assistance, and they will be here without a question to assist us,” said Battalion Chief Chris Barney with Portland Fire & Rescue.
Crews had been down in the California area since Oct. 27, and they could go back if more fires spring up in the coming weeks.
