BEATTY, OR (KPTV) – The Bootleg Fire near Beatty in Southern Oregon has scorched more than 153,000 acres, destroyed seven homes and 43 other structures since it started last week.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office sent more firefighters and equipment over the weekend to help get it under control. Crews were up against hot, dry and windy conditions.
Portland firefighters say it can be challenging to arrive in a new location and fight a fire in an unfamiliar area. They say everyone is working their hardest to save lives in properties.
Officials say it's burned around 12 miles of Klamath County as firefighters try to get some control. They say that conditions have been so bad that firefighters have had to disengage for their own safety at times.
Firefighters from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties are all there, doing what they can.
Alan Bronson is a lieutenant firefighter-paramedic in Portland and has been tasked with protecting homes in the area. He says that it's been a challenge, as all wildland fires are.
His team has been making sure homes are still standing at the end of this by creating fire lines around those homes and putting out any spot fires that pop up nearby.
While it's been hard, he says it's been nice to see how appreciative the community is and homeowners have even been helping.
"We've had some people evacuate areas that we were in, they're in level 3 evacuations, and they did great jobs prepping their home, which made our jobs a little easier," Bronson said. "Even a couple of them set up portable tanks, so we had a water supply to resupply water quickly as opposed to having to travel a great distance to get water from tenders or other locations."
They're continuing to assess damage to buildings and infrastructure. They say the good news is that teams working on the fire's south side have taken advantage of lighter winds and conditions and stop the fire from spreading in that direction.
As of Monday, there have been no lives lost in this fire.
The Red Cross says they've been helping about 100 people who have had to evacuate and come to their shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.