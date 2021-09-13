Local fire crews say rain in forecast could help in fight against Cougar Peak Fire

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – Fire season continues across the west with several fires still burning in Oregon, Washington, and California.
One of the most active fires in the state right now in the Cougar Peak Fire burning northwest of Lakeview. It is burning at more than 86,000 acres and roughly 6% contained, but fire crews are hopeful with rain the forecast.
On Monday FOX 12 spoke with the Multnomah County Task Force that’s helping with the fire fight.
One of its crew members says weather conditions have been helpful the last couple of days and crews are working on containing lines around the fire.
With rain this weekend, it will help with hot spots.
“That does help out tremendously, makes the fuels a little wetter and harder to burn and gives the hand crews a really good opportunity to get in and put out any hot spots that are around,” Jeromy Paul, said with the Multnomah County Task Force.
According to Oregon State police the fire was human-caused. Crews want to remind everyone we’re still in fire season, fuels are still very dry and to stay diligent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.