Local fire departments reminding communities about dangers of illegal fireworks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire departments are reminding their communities to keep it legal and safe as fireworks go on sale on Wednesday.
FOX 12 spoke with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue for some tips as people get ready to celebrate July 4. The first thing they ask is that people don’t go to other states and buy illegal fireworks because those can be problematic for starting a fire with continued dry conditions. TVF&R says stick to lighting off fireworks on the holiday and be considerate of your neighbors.
Make sure you have a large area away from any combustibles like other fireworks, grass, and of course keep your distance from any fireworks you’re lighting off. TVF&R says it’s also smart to water down your lawn adjacent to any fireworks.
“We're just asking folks to be you know mindful of their surroundings and to make sure that you know if they do light off any of the fireworks that are legal that they've got a bucket full of water there to extinguish them and that they allow them to soak you know for at least a day if not longer to make that they're completely put out,” Kim Haughn said who is the public information officer for TVF&R.
These tips are especially important as Washington County enters a burn ban. TVF&R says that means no outdoor burning, like burn piles. Recreational fire pits are still allowed as long as they are no longer than three feet in diameter and two feet in height and you have a water source nearby.
If you are caught with illegal fireworks, you could face a fine of up to $2,500 dollars per firework and may be required to pay for fire costs or other damage. Legal retail fireworks go on sale in Washington starting next week.
