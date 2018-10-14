FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Now that fall is here in full force, local firefighters are busy getting burn piles under control.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, fire crews put out two brush fires Saturday. One of the fires destroyed a building.
On Sunday, crews responded to several out-of-control burn piles.
They say people are underestimating the winds and the dry conditions. They also want to remind people there is no burning in city limits.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.