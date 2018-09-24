A few local firefighters are back home tonight after helping to clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on the East Coast.
The volunteer firefighters who went on the nine-day trip to North Carolina had quite the experience. They worked around the clock to help clean up areas battered by the hurricane.
Devon Groom and Zoey Zapfe with North Bonneville Fire, along with Mickey Kratovil of Skamania Fire District 4, were led by a national nonprofit that helps with disaster response. It’s called Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.
The team from Oregon drove to North Carolina and got to work as soon as they arrived.
That including cutting limbs, clearing yard debris and delivering meals and water to people in need.
They stayed in a tent city in a Home Depot parking lot.
They said the response they received was amazing and people were very thankful.
“Sheep Dogs are mainly veterans, first responders and volunteers, so it means a lot to be able to work with a bunch of people that have the same goal to go out and help people in need,” Groom said.
Thousands of volunteers in dozens of chapters around the country work with Sheep Dogs and are on the ground now in North Carolina helping with recovery efforts.
For more information, go to sheepdogia.org.
