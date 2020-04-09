Local food banks worry about food supply as need continues to rise

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As thousands of Oregonians find themselves out of work, some for the first time, the need for assistance in our community is growing.
Food banks say they are seeing a huge surge in visitors and aren’t sure they’ll be able to keep up.
Esther’s Pantry in Milwaukie says they have seen the need at their location more than double during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have about 150 to 200 in a week, and that’s normally what we’re doing in a month,” said manager Brent Blackwell.
The food bank has also made some major shifts in operations to make sure that they can serve the most people in need.
“We normally just serve people with HIV, and we have decided to open it up to the whole community,” said Blackwell.
The food bank says it has been working with several community partners to help supply their pantry. But with the need increasing so much, they say they’re doing everything they can to get enough food to distribute.
The need for assistance is growing at Portland-area food banks. Some, like Esther’s Pantry, are worried they won’t have enough food to meet the demand. Even Oregon Food Bank says they are worried about what supply will look like in a couple weeks. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8WzhoEf6qM— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) April 10, 2020
“We are struggling every day to figure out where the next batch is going to come so that we can make sure to meet the need that just keeps increasing,” Blackwell said.
Esther’s Pantry serves community members like Sean Whitney, who says he has visited the pantry since the ‘90s.
“It’s meant everything. I mean, the guys gave me such great stuff,” he said.
Whitney lives with HIV and is immunocompromised.
“As long as I bathe and wash and don’t touch my face, the main thing I have to worry about is the breathing,” Whitney said.
He said his doctors had him put up in a motel and his outings are now limited to coming to the food bank to get what he needs to live.
But many of the families now coming to Esther’s Pantry have never been there or to any food bank.
“We’re definitely seeing people who have never experienced it before and don’t even know what to ask for or how to advocate for what they need,” said Blackwell.
At the rate that people are now needing assistance, even the Oregon Food Bank isn’t sure it can keep up.
“I have been frantically talking to our elected officials and saying that I’m worried about two weeks from now and four weeks from now,” said Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan.
Morgan says if you are in need of assistance for the first time, you should seek assistance through programs like SNAP and WIC.
“They should get all of the public benefits that they can, because obviously it is best for everyone if they can go to the grocery store and get the food that they need in the way that they’re used to doing it and maintaining our economy,” she said.
Morgan says if those programs don’t work, then visit the Oregon Food Bank website to find a distribution site near you.
