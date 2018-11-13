VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A local business owner said she's running into a problem with the new Vancouver waterfront.
She said her business isn't welcome there and now she's working with city leaders to figure out a solution.
Chelsea Chunn owns Chunney Pop, a mobile popsicle cart in Vancouver.
She said she was set up by the farmers market on the waterfront when she got a chilly reception.
“We were approached by some staff members from the developers, letting us know that mobile food vendors and carts like us weren't welcome on the waterfront,” Chunn said.
She turned to Vancouver city leaders for help and that's when she learned about an agreement with the developer that was signed back in 2009.
Essentially, it said that unless a business is leasing property there, outside commercial activity is not allowed.
That includes areas dedicated by Gramor development including the park, streets and sidewalk.
A representative for Vancouver’s economic development division told FOX 12 Chunn is the first person who has run into trouble where this is concerned.
But they said the city has a long record of supporting small business and they'll be meeting with her on Wednesday to work toward a solution.
"I think we've had a lot of leadership changes, so I wasn't shocked that something like this could be in a contract, but I think it's a problem and particularly because small business and the food sector is so growing here, and we fuel economic growth, so it needed to be changed,” Chunn said.
We have reached out to Gramor development for comment, but we haven't heard back.
Chunn said she hasn't heard from them since that day at the farmers market either, but she would welcome that conversation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
