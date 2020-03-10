Local food truck owners say coronavirus fears keeping customers away

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Businesses around the country are feeling the economic effects of the fear surrounding the new coronavirus, and that includes those in Portland.
Normally with the warming weather, food trucks should be seeing an increase in customers, but many say that isn’t the case. Truck owners say fears of COVID-19 seem to be keeping people at home.
“About three weeks ago when it was like this outside, we got real busy like we would see in the summer and then it started to taper off rapidly after that first week,” said Ron Flores, the owner of Urban Avocado.
Urban Avocado is a food truck located in the Food Truck Cartel in Beaverton. Flores says normally the beautiful weather in spring should bring hungry customers to the food truck pod. But Tuesday evening, the pod was nowhere near full of customers.
“It appears that the entire pod has been quite slow recently,” Flores said.
Employees at Abeula Chona, an empanada food truck, say even the extra hour of sunlight isn’t helping.
“Even though the weather’s been very nice, and we were expecting very good business, but it’s been very slow,” said employee Danielle Campbell.
But businesses are assuring customers that they are doing everything in their power to keep the trucks clean and sanitary.
“We are triple washing, we are making sure that everything… we are taking all precautions to make sure that everyone is safe and everyone is well,” Campbell said.
Not everyone is choosing to stay away. Customers who did choose to visit the Food Truck Cartel said they won’t let COVID-19 stop them from living their lives.
“If you just practice good hygiene, I think that is a really good thing to stop the spread of it, not hide inside,” said Raymond Conteras.
Some said that they understand the concerns over the virus but think there is also a lot of overreaction.
“I can see both sides. People wanting to be cautious, especially if you have small children or elderly people. But I feel like other than that, there’s not a whole lot to be worried about,” said Samantha Debenedetti.
Flores said though they have seen a decline in customers, his business has also seen an increase in another kind of sales.
“We’ve had an uptick in food delivery service, quite a bit,” he said.
