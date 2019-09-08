Local foster families spend a day at Oaks Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s no better way to end the weekend than with a trip to Oaks Park, and on Sunday, local foster families had the chance to spend a full day there.
The Oregon Department of Human Services hosts the event every year. The kids get bracelets for unlimited rides, a skating session, and dinner.
FOX 12 caught up with one family that has been coming here every year – and there’s one thing the kids were especially excited about.
“Rides! And having fun. And sometimes the roller coasters,” they said.
Foster mom Danica Rivera said, “It’s a time that the community can get together with other foster families. The girls can have some fun and I can fellowship with other families and kind of strengthen those bonds and share stories and be encouraged.”
Oaks Park and DHS have been putting on this event for years and they hope it will be a tradition for a long time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
