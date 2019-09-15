Local foster kids help paint mural in Pearl District

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The city of Portland is bursting with beautiful murals and innovative artwork.
Now, yet another colorful creation is popping up in the city, all thanks to a group of foster kids and a local nonprofit.
They’re painting to empower and inspire. A group of foster kids in Portland added a splash of color to their city on Saturday.
“It feels cool because I’m going to see it not every day, but when I drive by here, I can say I did that,” said one young painter.
They’re showing pride and attention to detail with every roll and every reach.
The Portland nonprofit Color Outside the Lines believes in the power of art to transform lives and promote mental and emotional health.
“It’s a really positive experience for them because they’re able to return to it through the years and feel a sense of self-worth and have an impact on the city through artwork. It's so fun for them to come and get creative on the wall,” said Anna Barlow, founder and director of Color Outside the Lines.
The nonprofit says having a creative outlet not only allows children to heal and grow from turbulent pasts, but also aids in mental, emotional and physical well-being.
So with a little help of local artist David Rice, their masterpiece and creativity will stand here for years to come.
“They’re going to do some fill-ins for me, make a mess and not worry about lines too much. After, I’ll clean it up, and we’ll have a nice mural for the town to enjoy,” Rice said. “It’s going to be great for these kids to come back time and time again to see this mural that they helped put all this effort into. And they’ll get to enjoy with the rest of the community for many, many years, hopefully.”
You can find their mural at the Chown Hardware building in the Pearl District on Northwest 16th Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.