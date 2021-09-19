PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) –

The 50th annual Cambia Portland Classic is in the books. Jin Young Ko took home the top spot in the local tournament that attracts the world's top female golfers.

But a local athlete who didn't even know she'd be playing two weeks ago is also turning heads.

Maggie Simmons is an instructor at the tournament's new venue, the Oregon Golf Club. So when she was invited to play, and she couldn't have been more thrilled! But when she landed a tough shot on her final play, well, she couldn't have been more proud.

Simon said she received a surprise invitation to play in the Cambia Portland Classic just two weeks before the tournament's first day.

"It's a surreal feeling. I knew there was a possibility that I would get to play, and it just, it felt like a dream come true. I've said to the people that it's like a bucket list item," Simmons said. "I never quite made it to the LGPA tour. I've played on their developmental tour for several years after college so to be able to play on the big stage at my home course in front of all of our members. It was just a dream come true, and be to practice and prepare has literally been the most fun two weeks of my life."

The first round went smoothly; the second round didn't go as well as the golfer had hoped. But it didn't stop her from having an amazing final play.

"On Friday, I had a great round made some really good swings that didn't quite work out, but I finished off with a very long birdie put on the last hole in the pitch-black dark in front of all our members on the 18th hole," she said. "It was a highlight to remember the entire week by that I'll remember forever."

Making the tricky 60-foot put was an emotional moment for the golfer and those who were there to see it.

"The hair on my arm stood up cause the crowd noise was deafening, and her reaction said a lot," Chris Kane, Simmon's caddy, said. "She was so happy her arms went up, and then we had a nice embrace after the put went in, so it was quite a memory."

And that moment lit up more than the crowd that night.

"It brought back my spark for competing," Simon said. "It makes me hungry to want to do it again, so hopefully, I'll have the opportunity to do it again. The in the future to play on this big stage, and I know I can do it."

Ultimately, both Simmons and Kane couldn't be more proud to be part of the club, the tournament and an experience of a lifetime.

"I probably speak on behalf of most of the membership. We all just so proud not only to showcase the golf course and the club but to have one of our own Maggie, you know, be a featured player," Kane said.

"It was amazing having the crowds out there," Simmons said. "I loved it, and I felt so supported and loved. I think they were proud of their golf course and to have one of their pros out there competing for them."