PORTLAND OR (KPTV) - A popular Netflix show may be to thank for a serious uptick in goodwill donations.
The show is called “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and it’s all about getting rid of clutter and finding joy in the things around you.
“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” is all about going through your stuff and only keeping the things that give you joy.
So, as you can imagine, as people here in the Portland area watch it, donations to places like goodwill are only going up.
In fact, when you compare this last week to the same week of January last year, donations in our area are up 23 percent.
Goodwill doesn’t stop and ask everyone who comes by whether they’ve seen the show, so the direct correlation is hard to prove.
But employees told us they definitely have donors coming in who are talking about it.
“So, for us to see this kind of spike in late January, which isn’t a time when we see a lot of this (variation), so if it is Marie Kondo, we can’t thank her enough,” Goodwill spokesperson Dale Emanuel.
“We live in a world of so much stuff now more than ever, and I think her message of having healthy boundaries around the material items that we’re always in contact with and that we always bring home and collect and forget about, I think that’s the big appeal,” Goodwill donor Wintry Verraneault said.
There are 98 Goodwill stores in our area that covers northwest and central Oregon, along with southwest Washington.
And our area already gets more donations than any other Goodwill region in north America.
To see a spike like this is a big deal and workers said it’s a great thing for Goodwill Industries, because it in turn supports their employees and their programs.
