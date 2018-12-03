Local great grandmother who makes comfort quilts receives Be the Change Award

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – What may seem like the smallest of gestures can really make a huge difference. A local grandmother is proving how much impact one person can have by doing something they love.
Ruth Hayes is the latest recipient of the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award.
In her 96 years on Earth, Ruth has always stayed busy and been hands on.
Aside from her family, which boasts 19 great grandkids, Ruth’s passion is helping others with her homemade blankets and quilts.
Several years ago, Ruth's hobby became a campaign when she struck up a relationship with members of the Canby Fire Department.
She gifted the department a blanket and it was a huge hit that was very appreciated, so she made more.
Canby Fire started keeping the blankets in their trucks and ambulances to give to people in need.
Ruth's generosity would be more than enough reason for her to receive the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award.
But there's more to her story.
In the past year, Ruth has also made blankets for residents at Country Side Living in Canby, a memory-care facility that helps people dealing with Alzheimer’s and different forms of dementia.
These are special blankets, covered with various items that the residents can touch and feel.
The staff at Country Side Living was so appreciative, they decided to surprise Ruth with an early holiday present: a huge basket of fabric and materials to make her blankets, along with an endless supply of hugs.
So, what started as a way to keep Ruth busy has become so much more: a chance to bring smiles to people who need them most.
