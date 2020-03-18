VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Several local stores are now adjusting their hours to give people with a higher risk of catching COVID-19 a safer place to shop.
A sign posted on the front doors of the Target on Northeast Vancouver Plaza Drive in Vancouver says every Wednesday the first hour is just for older adults and those with compromised immune systems.
According to the CDC, that group of people is at a higher risk of having more serious complications from COVID-19.
The shoppers considered at a higher risk have chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.
HAPPENING TODAY ➡️ @Target on NE Vancouver Plaza Dr. is designating it’s first hour of shopping for older adults & those with compromised immune systems. It’s so that those with a higher risk of getting very sick from #COVID19 can shop safely @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/NCUnHFBcE2— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) March 18, 2020
Safeway and Albertsons are also inviting vulnerable customers to come in between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Starting Wednesday, Whole Foods will be opening an hour early for customers over the age of 60.
People have been crowding grocery stores and stocking up on certain items. The stores say they hope the adjusted hours will ensure everyone has access to basic needs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Great...Will there be TP and hand sanitizer available, if not why bother.
