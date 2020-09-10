OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Community members in Oregon City have come together as four wildfires continue to burn in Clackamas County.
The largest of the four fires - the Riverside Fire - has grown to 120,000 acres and is zero percent contained. Firefighters are hoping a break in the wind Thursday afternoon will allow them to make some progress.
In the meantime, hundreds are under evacuation orders. Some people grabbing what they could before rushing to safety.
Now a local group is working to help those people.
"Give them something to eat. You know, maybe some laughs. Bring the community together because you know, things have been crazy lately," Stephanie Low told FOX 12.
Admist the orange glow, smoky skies and falling ash, Low and the Truckaholics came together to host free lunch for anyone impacted by the fires.
Low told FOX 12 she got the idea after spending the last couple of days helping friends get out of the fire's path.
"We're under Level 1 right now, currently. We just helped quite a few friends evacuate yesterday who went into the red zone," said Low.
The red zone - Level 3 "GO NOW" zone - was extended into Estacada on Wednesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's office posted a video near Estacada showing trees up in flames off of Highway 224.
#ClackamasWildfires video from last night, via @LtBJensen ....https://t.co/NvrjB6ocJh— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) September 10, 2020
The conditions are unlike anything Low says she's seen before. But she says the community helping each other is nothing new.
Low told FOX 12 that local grocery stores and a pizzeria are pitching in for the lunch.
"Fido's Pet Food Bank is donating food to all the pets up here. They keep driving through making sure dogs and cats and a donkey over here, making sure they have food," said Low. "Jiffy Lube and couple of these businesses have hoses out making sure they can keep them watered. Just everybody coming together like a big family."
Low and the Truckaholics will be serving food into the afternoon hours on Thursday.
