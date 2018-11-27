PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland is looking at its rivers for a new way of transportation.
It's all part of a community effort to bring passenger ferry service to downtown Portland and Vancouver.
Friends of Frog Ferry started the campaign to use the Columbia and Willamette rivers to lessen the burden on roads, help with pollution, and bring more jobs to both states.
It's something mayor's office supports.
"About 100 people move to Portland every day that's straining our transit and our roads, and we're looking for new and innovative options to alleviate congestion. And move people around," said Michael Cox, chief of staff.
Planning is in the early stages right now.
Besides bridging Portland and Vancouver, the ferry service would also provide an east-west Willamette River crossing service, and eight possible stops along the route.
Both the mayor's office and ferry campaign supporters are doing a feasibility study to see if a passenger ferry service is realistic.
The study will also look at how it will fund the project. Right now the cost is about $650,000.
