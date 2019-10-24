Local group offers to test drugs for presence of fentanyl to try and prevent overdoses

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The rise of overdose deaths involving the drug fentanyl across the country has led to increased scrutiny here in Oregon.
In an attempt to save lives, some organizations are even offering to test people’s heroin stash to see if it has any fentanyl in it.
A tiny test strip that costs just a dollar could prove to be the difference between life and death.
“So people will bring in sometimes just baggies, sometimes their actual supply, sometimes residue from cookers,” said Haven Wheelock, the needle exchange coordinator for the Outside In, an organization that provides health care and services for homeless in downtown Portland.
As part of its harm reduction model, recently Outside In started offering to test clients’ drugs for the presence of fentanyl, a much more powerful opioid than heroin, which has been linked to thousands of overdose deaths across the country.
“It basically gives you a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if there’s the presence of fentanyl. It doesn’t really tell you how much fentanyl, what type of fentanyl, how strong that substance is,” said Wheelock.
Right now, Outside In says it’s seen positive tests for fentanyl in about a quarter of the samples it gets. Wheelock says that number could be overstating how common the drug is on the streets, since the people who ask for a test are usually uncertain about their supply.
“If it’s fentanyl-laced, those patients go down so much faster and so much harder,” said Krista Godon, a paramedic with the Portland Fire Bureau.
She says she’s treated patients who have overdosed with what she suspects was opioids containing fentanyl.
Paramedics use the drug Narcan, also known as Naloxone, to reverse the effects of an overdose.
“If we’re having to push multiple boxes of Narcan, which is how they come for us, then usually that tells you they've got more in their system than just the basic drugs that are out there,” Godon said.
According to the Multnomah County Health Department, there were 913 overdose rescues in 2018. That year, there were also 133 overdose deaths.
“There has been anywhere from 15 to 20 deaths per month in the tri-county area here,” said Jon Jui, Multnomah County’s EMS medical director.
He says it’s hard to know for sure how many deaths are linked to fentanyl.
“It’s hard to track because we have a hard time identifying the substance,” said Jui.
At Outside In, Wheelock says she’d rather clients know before they use.
She says 80 percent of clients trained to use Naloxone have witnessed an overdose, and a quarter of those have overdosed themselves.
“So if people know that the drugs they have have fentanyl in them, they’re more likely to do things like make sure they have their Naloxone, or maybe not use alone, or use less, or not use the substance at all,” Wheelock said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
