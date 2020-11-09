PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s the vaccine news many have been waiting for.
Pfizer, one of the companies developing a COVID-19 vaccine, is sharing a promising development. In a press release, the company announced early test results show its vaccine may be more than 90 percent effective in preventing the virus.
Though complete data is so far unpublished, health experts say the news is incredibly promising.
“What this tells us upfront is that a vaccine will work. That, in itself, is very exciting because there’s no guarantee that a novel vaccine will work against, especially, a respiratory pathogen like this,” said Mark Slifka, Ph.D., an Oregon Health & Science University professor.
The first set of results come from a Phase 3 study of 43,538 participants. The analysis evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in those people.
Not only is 90 percent efficacy being reported, but also Pfizer noted no serious safety concerns have been observed.
Slifka, a vaccine expert, said it’s easy to forget vaccines typically take 8 to 10 years to get from concept to clinical trials.
“We don’t always hit a home run when it comes to vaccines,” Slifka said. “If we take a look, for instance, at our flu vaccine, if we can get 40-60 percent vaccine efficacy, we’re pretty happy with that particular year.”
The early results from Pfizer are encouraging, Slifka sad, and also reveal more about what’s to come from other vaccine makers.
“The good news is with this vaccine showing promise, other vaccines may also show promise, and that immediately increases the number of vaccine doses that will be available from these multiple manufacturers,” he said.
More safety data is necessary before the company will apply for FDA authorization, and what experts like Slifka will also be watching for is how long the vaccine’s effectiveness will last.
Pfizer expects to produce globally up to 50 million vaccine doses this year. That’s enough for 25 million people.
Remember, after it is approved by the FDA, the Western States Pact (which includes Oregon) will independently review the vaccine before it goes to the public.
