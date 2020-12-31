Local health experts say the new coronavirus variant may already be in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There are millions, if not tens of millions of variants of SARS-CoV-2 out there, according to Ken Stedman, Ph.D., a Portland State University biology professor FOX 12 spoke to Thursday.
This new concerning variant is just the second researchers are tracking. Since it’s shown to transmit faster, it must be taken seriously.
“Every time that the virus copies itself, there’s going to be a couple little changes...It may well be whatever ends up in Oregon might not be exactly the same as the one that was found in Colorado, or California, or in England for that matter,” said Stedman.
The question is: are we as a state set up to detect it?
Stedman says the reason the new variant may have been discovered in the United Kingdom first is because they’re constantly analyzing the genetic make-up of the coronavirus: all 23,000 letters or so of the genome that form the 'instruction book' of the virus.
He says the United States doesn’t do this nearly as much, and perhaps not at all in Oregon.
“It’s something that we’ve not been doing. It’s been, ‘Yes, you have it. No, you don’t have it.’ It’s not been, ‘Which one do you have?’ And it’s expensive to do it and it takes longer,” said Stedman.
The bottom line is we should act as if the variant is already here, which shouldn’t change the safety measures we’ve been taking.
To protect yourself against this strain, continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and distance from those around you.
Right now, the current vaccines show to protect against this new variant.
Stedman says Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine are reprogrammable and can be tweaked very quickly to adapt to new variants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.