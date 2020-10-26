Local health officials: Halloween can still be celebrated safely

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Halloween is this weekend, and local health officials want you to know you can still have fun.
This year, the Oregon Health Authority recommends you avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating because it’s considered a high-risk activity which usually involves crowding and seeing many people outside your household.
Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county region, says Halloween still has a lot going for it like people usually gather outside and wear masks. But this year, health officials are asking you to specifically include a cloth or disposable face covering, in addition to your costume, and also minimize the things you share like candy in big bowls.
“When you hear, ‘Don’t trick or treat,’ what that really means is avoid large gatherings on somebody’s porch, lots of shared, touch items, hands in the candy bowl kind of thing and then lots of mixing between households around town,” Vines told FOX 12.
While Halloween night may not look exactly like years past, Vines says you can still celebrate safely.
Health officials ask that you take all the precautions you can this weekend, while also being mindful about the seasons we’re entering and the rising case counts locally.
