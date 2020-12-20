PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - We're just days away from Christmas, and health officials are reminding Oregonians to keep their bubbles small as they celebrate.
"It doesn't look like a lot of people are traveling this year," Scott Nathan, a traveler at PDX, said.
It's the weekend before Christmas, and Portland International Airport is looking quieter than in previous years. The airport said they're seeing a 73 percent decline in travelers compared to last December.
Some who are traveling right now said it's not ideal.
"It's a mess. Plain and simple, it's a mess, but sometimes you just gotta get from point a to point b and be careful," Randy McCauley, a traveler at PDX, said.
Others, like flight attendant Ramee Frehmer, said they feel safe flying out of PDX.
"For me, as time has gone on, I feel a little more safe because I've seen the precautions that are happening, and I haven't gotten sick," Frehmer said.
As people are getting ready to celebrate this week, Washington County Public Health Manager Tricia Mortell is reminding families to keep their bubbles small this holiday season.
"Ideally, that's just the people in your household, but we know there are other connections people have to make. So we're encouraging people, especially at the holidays, to keep that bubble small gathering with your household and maybe one other family you don't normally see," Mortell said.
She said it's crucial as we wait for the vaccine to become widely available.
"We expect the vaccine rollout to be over the next six months. So, until we can get almost 75 percent of people vaccinated, we don't have that community immunity, so we need people to stay apart, wear face coverings," Mortell said.
If you do have to travel, she said to quarantine for two weeks before and two weeks after traveling.
"That way, you'll be sure to not pass COVID-19 to others. I think it's a holiday present we don't want to give," Mortell said.
She said she understands it's tough to be away from our families right now and urges anyone who's struggling this holiday season to reach out for help.
