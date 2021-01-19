Local healthcare worker experiences delayed vaccine reaction

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local healthcare worker says she experienced a delayed reaction nearly a week after receiving the Moderna vaccine.
Six days after her first dose, she started to break out in a rash around the injection site on her arm.
Now, she wants to share her unusual experience in the hopes it will help other people.
“I’ve never had a reaction like this to a vaccine before in my entire life,” said Nicole Kephart, who didn’t want to disclose where she worked.
Kephart told FOX 12 she was initially apprehensive to receive a COVID-19 vaccine because she has a young child and was nursing at the time.
“It’s the unknown, but reluctantly I decided for the safety and health of my family that I would go ahead and do it since I do work in healthcare,” she said.
Kephart knew symptoms were a possibility, so she took the weekend to recover.
“Thankfully, I didn’t have any fever or chills. I was slightly tired the next day. A little bit of a headache but…I also have an eight-month old and a 10-year old so just kind of associated that with being a mom,” said Kephart.
What she didn’t expect was the delayed reaction she experienced.
“I noticed a small, kind of circular rash appeared on my arm. It’s about 2-3 centimeters below where they actually gave the vaccine.”
The rash on Kephart’s arm got bigger and redder, and hot and itchy. She says it was uncomfortable.
“It concerned me,” she said. “I wanted somebody to actually, physically, look at it and see what I was seeing in person,” said Kephart.
While she thinks she’s getting better, Kephart’s still undecided about getting her second dose of the vaccine. However, she knew her story was important to share.
“I have full confidence in the advice that [doctors] have given me. I just wanted to get my story out there so that people know, if this happens to them, what they should be looking for,” she said.
FOX 12 reached out to the Oregon Health Authority and local hospitals to see how prevalent delayed reactions may be.
We only immediately heard back from Legacy Health and OHSU.
Without specifying which vaccine type, a spokesperson for Legacy Health said they’re aware of delayed reactions, but they have not been widespread among the vaccinations administered so far.
An OHSU spokesperson said they are not aware of any delayed allergic reactions from their COVID vaccination clinics, or from participants involved in the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine trial at the hospital.
According to OHSU, the vast majority of people who receive the vaccine don’t experience an allergic reaction. A spokesperson also said while allergic reactions can be uncomfortable, it’s up to each individual to weigh the risk of a possible allergic reaction against the risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 infection, in consultation with their primary care provider or specialist as appropriate.
