PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The cold temperatures outside have many trying to heat up inside, as we reignite that annual relationship with our furnaces and heaters.
As the temperatures dip, many of us will be reaching for the thermostat for the first time in a while, that’s if you haven't already. And for some, that heat just won’t come, and that’s what’s keeping area heating companies plenty busy right now.
Furnaces can be a fickle thing. Whether it’s a bad wire or a burned-out motor, a lot can go wrong, and it seems like a lot of folks are already running into problems.
“It’s been a surprise because normally, folks don’t turn their furnace on until the middle of October, and we’re getting a burst here right at the end of September,” said Jack Brockway.
Brockway owns Beaverton Heating and Cooling. He’s seen an earlier than normal demand for business.
“We work in the cold and we work in the heat, so if it’s not cold we’re twiddling our thumbs and if it’s not hot, we’re doing the same thing,” he said.
So, this early dip into winter-like temperatures has been good for business.
“It seems like there’s too many calls to handle sometimes. Everybody’s trying to turn their units on at the same time, and many of them, they sat for months in a row and now they’re not wanting to fire up,” said Jacob Hinchcliff.
Brockway says it’s always a good idea to fire up your furnace late in the summer or early fall just to make sure it’s working properly and if it isn’t, to have work scheduled before things really get busy.
The best thing you can do to keep a furnace in good condition?
“It all starts with that filter,” Brockway said. “If your filter gets plugged, then there’s no air going through the filter, your fan motor is working harder, it just stresses the equipment, and then that’s where you could crack your heat exchangers. You could burn up your circuit board or fry your fan motor.”
Brockway says now is a great time to check that filter. Depending on the environment around your house, you may need to replace it as often as three or four times a year.
Dirty filters are often the cause of many furnace issues as the equipment has to strain to draw air in.
