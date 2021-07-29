Local high school band out thousands of dollars after trailer was stolen

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A local high school is out thousands of dollars worth of supplies and equipment after someone stole their trailer. Now they’re trying to raise enough money to get it all back by the start of school.
The band director for St. Helens High School, Noelle Freshner, says they’ve essentially given up on finding the trailer and now are focused on replacing it. She says a couple weeks ago, a parent noticed the band’s black trailer was missing from its usual spot in the parking lot.
It belongs to the St. Helens Band Patrons, an organization that helps raise funds for students. Freshner says the trailer was full of items they use for their marching band camp set to start soon. Altogether, she says they’re out about $10,000.
Freshner says they’re holding an upcoming bottle and can drive to help raise money for the band. People can also bring cash and checks. That’s happening next Saturday at the high school. There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help the organization get back on its feet.
(2) comments
Something smells, I think the teachers give their bonuses up. Why don't they have insurance. I no why, the go to the people for it and its for kids they have no shame
Why was it left unsecured....something smells....insurance maybe?[thumbup][thumbup]
