Local historian shares story of Springwater Fire of 1902, its similarities to Riverside Fire

ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A local author and historian is sharing the story of a devastating fire from the early 1900s: the Springwater Fire.
Kathryn Hurd is a professional storyteller. She’s written three historical books on Estacada, packed with dozens of rich stories from the town’s past.
On Sept. 19, 1902, a fire broke out north of Dodge.
On Thursday, Hurd read to FOX 12 from her book.
“The east wind was terrible, the smoke was so dense that families could hardly see," Hurd said. "As the inferno raged on, the losses mounted."
If it sounds all too familiar, that’s because it is. Almost down to the exact day, 118 years ago, flames ripped through the Dodge and Springwater communities and down what used to be called Hillock Road.
“I was struck by the similarity of exactly how it had happened," Hurd said. "One little spark, the wind came and that was it. It became a firestorm between Clackamas River and Clear Creek ... one of the people who was interviewed after that fire said, ‘This must be what hell is like.’”
Hurd said it’s how Hillockburn Road, which runs through Dodge, got the name you know now: Hillockburn. And once again, more than one hundred years later, the homes that stand along it are ravaged by fire.
Hurd lives outside of Estacada herself. She was told to evacuate in the middle of the night three weeks ago when the Riverside Fire was roaring.
“It was scary," Hurd said. "It was scary. People have different ways of surviving something. And prayer is one of them. I visualized a great dome that was over my property and everything that was inside was safe. As the time went by, I went through my house in my mind. And I hugged and caressed everything I loved.”
Fortunately, her home survived.
“Now here we are, and now I can really caress and love them," Hurd said. "And I feel so bad for the people who can’t do that now.”
Now, the Riverside Fire has given her a new story to write. She just had no idea she’d be a character in her own book.
