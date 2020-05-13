CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Local historical societies are hoping to capture memories from people living through the COVID-19 pandemic during Historic Preservation Month.
The Clark County Historical Museum is collecting photos, audio, videos, writing, and more to one day teach those in southwest Washington what life was like in the year 2020.
"So that we can plot out this kind of story as it happens, so future generations can understand what is happening and how people are feeling about it," said Bradley Richardson, Executive Director for Clark County Historical Museum.
Items and memories collected include: silly face masks, bottle of sanitizer made by a Camas brewery, a road sign rallying to fellow Washingtonians to follow stay-at-home order, and pictures of businesses shut down.
The Oregon Historical Society is collecting written observations of people across the state.
"The submissions that have come in they are in turn heartwarming and heartbreaking. They're raw, they're emotional, they're so honest," said Kerry Tymchuk, Executive Director for Oregon Historical Society.
From Milwaukie, a teacher wrote: "I worry every day about all those kids who are now home when school was their only safe place. I have hope but I am also so unsure of so much.”
A high school senior from Hillsboro wrote: "When schools were closed, there were about 90 days until graduation. Now, I don't what will happen. My hope is that when all of this is done, the whole world has learned something."
Oregonians with ancestors who treked across the Oregon Trail more than 150 years ago are reflecting on their heritage.
"I am descended from Oregon pioneers, and those roots give me many examples of strength to draw from during these uncertain times," one person wrote.
Tymchuk says the pandemic is a defining moment in our history, and he thinks because so many are feeling lonelier than they used to, they are enjoying the act of sharing, which is so easy to do in the digital age.
One person from Salem wrote: "Everyone is so much more friendly, and in these trying times, a small amount of kindness has become a very large ripple. We don't know what's going to happen, so we are all very kind to each other."
Those interested in having their pictures and ideas recorded can still do so at www.ohs.org or www.cchmuseum.org/capture-the-moment/.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
