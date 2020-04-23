Local hospice nurse writes song about working during COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local hospice nurse is sharing her song about what it is like to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laura Mai says she wrote her song, called “Keeping It All Together”, for all the nurses on the front lines. She says she goes in to work to hold patients’ hands for families who can’t get to their loved ones.
“And I mean, there are literally situations when I'll be on the phone with the family member of a patient who's dying and giving them a message through the phone, cause’ they couldn't go into see them,” Mai said. “It's super sad”.
Mai’s dad plays the guitar in the recording, and Steffi Carter is on vocals. Mai says she thought it might bring hope during a very difficult time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPTV Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.