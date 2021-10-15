PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A majority of employees at local hospital systems are fully vaccinated.
Both OHSU and Providence say more than 95% of their employees are fully vaccinated. A couple of hospital systems set earlier deadlines.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center had an August 31 deadline. It says 92% of their employees got vaccinated, which they say left just under 3,000 who had to get an exemption approved or risk losing their job.
Kaiser Permanente, which set a September 30 deadline, says nearly 89% percent of their employees are fully vaccinated and those who were not were placed on leave on October 1.
OHSU tells us that vaccine compliance is just one issue impacting staffing there and they do have some measures in place.
Kaiser says those employees who were places on leave have until November 30 to be fully vaccinated to be able to return to work.