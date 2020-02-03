PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The local hospitality community is coming together and rallying for a bartender who was injured in Mexico.
Conner Slevin is a bartender at Loyal Legion in southeast Portland and a friend to many.
“Conner is an absolutely amazing person,” said friend Brent Sheffield.
Friend Jacob Ludwig said, “I can’t say anything negative about the guy.”
Slevin was attending a friend’s wedding in Mexico when an accident left him seriously injured.
He’s stuck in Mexico City right now, two weeks after the accident in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.
A swim in the ocean changed his life. Friends tell FOX 12 a freak wave struck with such force that Slevin broke his C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck.
Slevin was rushed to the hospital and eventually had surgery. Now, he’s recovering.
“He’s slowly getting some mobility back, which is really exciting,” said friend Yvonne Gallardo.
And back at home, his coworkers are jumping into action.
“As you can imagine, the insurance doesn’t really cover as much as you would hope when you’re out of the country,” Gallardo said.
More than $80,000 has been raised online through a GoFundMe page.
Next week, they’ll hold a benefit in his honor.
“Everyone was texting each other, what can we do? There’s probably fundraisers? There’s got to be this, got to be that,” said Sheffield.
The team at Loyal Legion says it’s the least they can do for their friend, who has always been there for them.
“He’s got that infectious positive personality that everybody just falls in love with right away,” said Ludwig.
For now, recovery is the focus.
“You know, I’ve had a conversation with his girlfriend and he’s just so positive. Everything’s looking up,” Gallardo said.
Slevin may be far from home, but his legion stays loyal.
“He’ll definitely get through it without a doubt,” Ludwig said. “I don’t think anything can stop this guy.”
A benefit with live music will be held on Sunday at Coopers Hall, and the event is already more than halfway sold out.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.