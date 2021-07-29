Local HVAC companies seeing increase in calls as heat wave moves in

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the triple digit heat, you might be thinking about getting air conditioning for your home. If you are needing an appointment this weekend, it could be difficult to find. FOX 12 spoke with A-Temp Heating & Electrical on Thursday and they said this summer they’re seeing more calls than ever.
That includes an increase in calls for installing air conditioners and for service to units. The company says that those calls have spiked when we’ve seen these heat waves. They say it was very difficult to keep us as those historic temperatures hit Oregon and it’s another challenge to keep up as temperatures rise this weekend.
They say that air conditioning has become more of a necessity in the Pacific Northwest and every company is seeing these kinds of increases. “It used to be three days out of the summer and people would be like oh I can make it through those three days. But this is an example and I don’t know what’s coming in the future, but I don’t see things changing right now,” Tyson Friedrich who is the general manager at A-Temp Heating & Electrical, said.
The company says that if you do have an air conditioner, it’s important to take care of it so it runs properly and the biggest thing there is checking and replacing your filters. A-Temp says you should also schedule regular maintenance.
HVAC companies says they are doing their best to keep up with the demand this summer. The good news with this current heat wave is that overnight temperatures will actually provide a little bit of relief from the heat. If you don’t have air conditioning and need somewhere to escape the sun during the day, you can always visit a cooling center.
