PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A national shortage of HVAC systems and supplies could have some people feeling the heat this summer. Plus, the high demand could also be an issue as more people rush to get their systems checked and new ones installed.
“Some days it’s an extra day to try and get those small supplies but it’s a little slower than typical but more people are worried about their homes,” Kevin Oberding, from Roth Heating and Cooling, said. He said the company isn’t feeling too much of this supply shortage because it locally sources from Oregon for most of its parts and systems.
“A lot of the shutdowns that happen in China for some other products that might be delayed Roth is not seeing that delay so it’s been really nice and we look at that as a huge positive because we know when customers call us they need that service now,” he said. Oberding said people should get their systems checked now because it could make a big difference.
“The worst thing you can do is wait until that heat wave, wait until it’s 90 plus degrees, 100 degrees and then call and try to try to get your AC looked at,” he said. He also said if you have a unit that is more than ten years old to get it checked out now.
“Those are just waiting, ready and able to fail and we don’t want to wait until the heart of the summer for those to happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.