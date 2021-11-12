PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about taking it slow after several crashes tonight because of heavy rain.

Deputies went to seven different crashes in two hours – all related to the weather.

FOX 12 spoke with a driver on I-5 who told us she doesn’t believe Oregonian’s know how to drive in the rain.

Woman rescued from Santiam River in Stayton STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) – A woman had to be rescued from the Santiam River in Stayton on Thursday afternoon.

“We should [know] with how much we get but no,” said driver Aubree Lewis. “I think I like to be cautious because my parents taught me to be a defensive driver.”

Travis Gordon with the Oregon Driver Education Center says taking it slow is the best place to start and if you think you are driving slowly, going a few miles an hour slower.

“If you’re driving at a higher speed and you push on the brakes, you’re more likely to go into a skid. It’s always way easier to prevent a skid from happening than correct it once you’re in it,” Gordon said. He added if you happen to hydroplane, “--just come off the pedals look and steer where you wanna go. You’ll regain traction hopefully soon and then you’ll go in the direction you’re already steering.”

As far as all of those other “bad drivers” – Gordon says keep plenty of distance between cars and just get out of the way. If someone else is skidding or having trouble, it’s better to have them ahead of you so slow down and stay back.