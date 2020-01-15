PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local teenager who won on “Jeopardy!” is putting his winnings toward a great cause.
Avi Gupta appeared on the “Jeopardy!” teen tournament a while back.
After the show was taped, Gupta learned that host Alex Trebek is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
So, he donated $10,000 of his winnings to OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute, in honor of Trebek.
And that’s not all. Gupta did some fundraising on his own and multiplied that donation.
“I feel very excited that the campaign succeeded to this level. Beyond excited to share today that we’ve raised over $200,000 for pancreatic cancer, so that’s over 20 times increase over my initial donation,” Gupta said.
The money is going toward pancreatic cancer research at OHSU.
As for Gupta himself, he’s now a freshman at Columbia University, where he plans to study computer science.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.