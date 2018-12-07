PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are getting into the holiday spirit by helping out some local kids.
Officers were at the "Heroes and Helpers" event held at the Jantzen Beach Target Friday morning.
School resource officers chose kids whose families could use some help this holiday season.
Those kids were given a $100 gift card to pick out something special, and they got a little shopping help from the officers.
"Many of the kids actually spend their $100 on their brothers and sisters and family members so it's kind of a neat event, bringing the police and some of our youth and community together," said Capt. Tashia Hager.
Forty kids were selected to take part in this year's event.
