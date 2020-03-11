Local lab to release at-home COVID-19 testing kits

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A local testing lab is preparing to release at-home testing kits for COVID-19 in the next few weeks.
The goal of Molecular Testing Labs in Vancouver is to remove barriers for people wanting to know whether they have the virus and help meet the high demand for these tests.
Dr. Charles Sailey, the lab director, believes they’re close to being able to provide at-home testing kits for the masses.
“If someone wants the testing, they should be able to get it,” he said. “Within two weeks, we should be able to test 1,000 samples a day. That’s more per day than the entire state of Washington has tested.”
So far, there’s been little access to testing kits because of delays in distribution after the CDC had to remake parts of them due to accuracy issues.
“This disease came at us really quickly. I don’t think a lot of organizations were prepared for it,” Sailey told FOX 12.
Now, labs across the country are rushing to fill the gap with their own tests. Right now, MTL is validating five different at-home kits. Those include nose, throat, saliva, and urine collection methods.
They’ll narrow it down to two or even three kits, just to make sure supply doesn’t dry up. But unlike the government’s COVID-19 test which, in many cases, will be covered by your insurance, MTL’s kit will cost you. They’re not sure how much yet.
“MTL is not looking at this as a way to profit. We are keeping our margins very, very narrow,” he said.
Sailey says once they’re ready to go, they’ll first release testing to their network of registered providers. They plan to launch at-home testing about a week after that.
MTL’s immediate goal, however, is to make sure everyone who needs to get tested is first in line.
For more information about Molecular Testing Labs, you can visit their website here. To see a full lineup of their at-home testing, please head to this website.
