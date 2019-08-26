PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 labor union voted Saturday night to authorize a strike.
However, it doesn’t mean a strike will happen immediately. Rather, union leaders now have permission from their members to call a strike at any of the four employers (Fred Meyer, Albertsons, QFC, or Safeway) they took a vote about if upcoming negotiations don’t go their way.
“I feel really sad about it. It’s not something that we want to do, it’s something that we have no choice to do,” said Tena Wolski, a cashier at Fred Meyer and member of UFCW Local 555. “We can’t survive on what we’re being offered and what we’re being paid. We can’t even shop in our own stores.”
“I’m assuming they get a discount and if they still can’t afford it, that should say something about what they’re being paid,” said a Fred Meyer shopper, Heidi Besonis.
A representative for Fred Meyer and QFC shared a statement with FOX 12 Monday:
“We look forward to the negotiations agreement this Thursday as we want to reach a fair and balanced agreement for both our associates and our stores. A strike vote doesn’t mean that there will be a strike. Rather, it just gives the union the authority to call a strike if necessary. Right now it is business as usual in our stores. Our great associates are continuing to take care of our customers, the communities that they serve, and each other.
As far as the assertions about inequity between women and men working at Fred Meyer, these statements are untrue and we view them as an unfortunate misrepresentation of our associates. We do not hire, pay, or promote people differently base on their gender. We encourage applicants to apply for jobs that will work best for them as we want them to love their work and stay with the company. We have even implemented a Salesfloor Interview Process that allows applicants to see different jobs in action to help them with their decision.
The company is proud to continually put people before profits. We only keep 1.4¢ of every dollar in sales we and put 13¢ of every dollar in to our people investment. Everything else goes in to the cost of running the business. Our current offer in wage increases is more than the last two agreements that the union has ratified and recommended to their members. We invite your audience to follow along for themselves at www.fredmeyercba.com.”
A Safeway and Albertsons representative also released a statement:
“This vote does not mean that a strike will happen. It means that the union leaders have the permission from the members to call a strike, should they choose to do so. We hope it doesn’t come to that. We remain committed to negotiating a contract that is fair to all parties, including our employees, and will continue to work to achieve that goal.”
The employers and leaders from the labor union will continue to negotiate Thursday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.