PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Law enforcement agencies around the Portland Metro Area are teaming up with RING, the company that makes popular doorbell cameras, to help solve crimes.
Using an application called "Neighbors," people who have home security cameras can upload videos that show suspicious behavior and share them with their community.
Now, thanks to the partnership with RING, the company who owns and operates the Neighbors app, police officers and sheriff's deputies can ask those same neighbors to help them with investigations.
"In fact, we can send a message out to a specified group and say, hey, anybody in this neighborhood happen to have some video on this date at this time, we are looking for such and such information," said Officer Jeremy Shaw, a spokesman for the Beaverton Police Department.
Besides Beaverton Police, both the Washington County and Clackamas County Sheriff's Departments also have partnerships with RING.
Officers won't be able to access live feeds of security cameras, only what's been voluntarily uploaded by homeowners.
Even so, they believe it will be a valuable new tool that will help close cases and put criminals behind bars.
"If we have video in court, I mean, that's like gold," said Shaw. "Video is worth a thousand words."
Shaw said the new partnership hasn't yet resulted in a specific crime being solved, but he said it's only a matter of time before it does.
Homeowners with cameras interested in participating can download the Neighbors app and upload any video they think might be helpful, either to other neighbors or law enforcement.
Homeowners do not need to have a RING camera to participate in the Neighbors app.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.