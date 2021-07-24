VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Law enforcement in our area is reacting to the death of a Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died during the line of duty on Friday night in Vancouver.

Jeremy Brown, 46, was a detective and a 15-year veteran of the force. Brown had also worked as a correction deputy and a patrol deputy.

"It's especially tragic when it's so close to where we work and live," Shannon Wilde of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

For WCSO, this hits especially close to home because, in 2019, two of their deputies were shot near Hagg Lake.

"One of those deputies sustained fairly minor injuries, and then the other sustained devastating injuries that will stay with him the rest of his life. That was a really hard event for our office," she said. "I can only imagine how much harder it would have been had one of them not survived."

Other agencies from across the Portland and Vancouver area shared their condolences on social media as well.

Portland Police tweeted, "We extend our sympathy and support to the family, friends and colleagues of the Clark County Deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last night."

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Mike Reese also tweeted, "Overnight, the public safety community lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and we will do everything we can to assist our partners during this time."

The Vancouver Police Department said, "Our thoughts are with the Clark County Sheriff's Office today. We mourn the loss in our law enforcement community."

Chaplain Ron Leonard is with the National Fallen Officer Foundation, which will provide Brown's family with financial support. He said these types of tragedies have a ripple effect.

"When an officer goes down a man or a woman in the line of duty, it's not just a community that suffers," he said. "But it's a whole nation that hurts, and so everybody is hurting about this officer that went down. An officer that just went out to do his job."

The Vancouver Police Department is leading the investigation.