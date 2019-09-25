CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 is hearing from a local lawmaker who said her teenage daughter was racially profiled by mall security at the Clackamas Town Center.
State representative Janelle Bynum has a 17-year-old daughter.
She said the teen and a couple friends were sitting in the parking lot outside the Clackamas Town Center's movie theater Friday night when a security guard knocked on their window.
“He said they have a no loitering policy and the girls they didn't know what loitering meant but they knew they were not welcome,” Bynum said.
Bynum said the teens were simply eating candy and looking at their cellphones after plans to see a movie fell through.
Bynum suspects the security guard didn't approach the teens for doing something wrong, but rather for being the wrong color.
“I want Clackamas town center to thrive, it is an economic engine, a wonderful place to be in our community, but I want it to be there for everybody, not just people who look right,” she said. “I think what enraged me, that isn't something i wanted to pass on to my children or any children in this community, that that's ok, you have to harden yourself every time you walk into a space.”
The general manager of Clackamas Town Center released a statement that reads in part:
Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, retailers and everyone who visits our property. Our policies, applicable in this case, are designed with that priority in mind... We are committed to ensuring that our center is inclusive and that it welcomes all members of our community.
Bynum said she spoke with the general manager about what happened, but she still has questions about the loitering policy and why security approached her daughter.
She told FOX 12 on Wednesday there's a lot of opportunity for training and a community dialogue which is what she wanted out of sharing her daughter's story.
