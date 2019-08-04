PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Lawmakers here in Oregon have been responding to this weekend’s shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley posted on Twitter about El Paso’s shooting, saying, “Another day, another mass shooting in America. This time, El Paso is reeling from the terror of a heinous crime. This is tragic and it will happen again and again until we come to our senses and do something real about gun violence in our country.”
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici also issued a statement calling gun violence “a preventable and deeply disturbing American tragedy.”
She went on to say she’s heartbroken by this weekend’s shootings, including the shooting that killed Deante Strickland here in Portland.
Bonamici also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to schedule a vote on HR-8, a gun violence bill that has been stalled in the Senate.
And Oregon Republican Rep. Greg Walden is responding to the tragedies in Texas and Ohio.
He released a statement saying he stands in solidarity against these types of violent acts and is calling for justice.
Walden went on to say, “This can't keep happening and we must work to put an end to these horrid, senseless crimes.”
