PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A smash, grab and dash at a local leather store was all caught on camera early Friday morning.
"We’re definitely in a pickle, we’re definitely struggling," Levi Martinez, an owner of Orox Leather Co., said.
First the pandemic, then protests, now two burglaries at Orox Leather's downtown shop in a span of two months. Martinez said the first burglary in February cost the store at least $10,000.
"We lost about 83 products that were taken from our shop," Martinez said. "Plus, additional costs- our door that’s custom made that had to be replaced and the cleanup we had to do here."
This break in forced the owners to close the store for a few weeks while they repaired. They reopened Thursday for the first time since the first break in and then were burglarized again early Friday morning. It was caught on camera.
The Ring video shows a person smashing the glass, walking through the door and grabbing anything they can carry.
"It happened at 3:53 am to be exact, this morning," Martinez said. "In a matter of two minutes, came in, picked up everything they he could. Wallets, handbags, duffle bags."
The suspect even came back for seconds.
What was the grand total of this break in? Martinez said thousands of dollars more than the first.
"So the total? I think it was about 16,000. Just short of 16 thousand dollars," he said.
He said they're glad no one was at the store when this happened, but now more than ever they need community support.
"We’re a very resilient company, a resilient family just like our products. They’re made to last a lifetime and we’re here to stay and make sure we overcome this," Martinez said.
They will close their store on SW 10th Avenue until they can get their door fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.