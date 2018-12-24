(KPTV) – Monday marks Christmas Eve, but the holiday season doesn’t end with Christmas. Several light displays in the Portland metro area are going on past Tuesday, here are some to check out:
The Portland International Raceway’s Winter Wonderland is open through Wednesday and features millions of lights. In its 26th year, the holiday display route is roughly two miles long. All proceeds from the spectacle support the Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division.
The wildest holiday display in Portland is lit up at the Oregon Zoo for another season. ZooLights is open until Jan. 5 and features 1.6 million lights.
Known as “The Christmas Street”, Peacock Lane in Portland has been a go-to spot for elaborate Christmas displays for nearly 100 years; last year, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Peacock Lane is free and lights are on every night of the week through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Oregon Garden in Silverton has been transformed into a seasonal spectacle with a million lights. Christmas in the Garden is open until New Year’s Eve but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.
A bright celebration of Christmastime is in its 31st year at The Grotto in Portland, complete with cheer and choirs. The Christmas Festival of Lights is open through Dec. 30.
