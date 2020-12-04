TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Two U.S. pharmacy chains are preparing to give out COVID-19 vaccines as soon as there's a green light from the FDA, and health care workers and long-term care facility residents are set to get the first vaccinations in the country.
Kevin Stadelman, the Executive Director at Summerfield Estate Retirement Community in Tigard, told FOX 12 they have partnered with CVS to get their residents the vaccines as soon as they're available.
"Residents are excited, they are ecstatic. It's the big topic of lunch time, dinner time," Stadelman said.
Stadelman says they are waiting for the official word on what the distribution of the vaccine will look like.
In October, the Trump Administration announced agreements with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities nationwide.
Stadelman says he hopes the distribution will be similar to the flu shot.
"The discussions that we've had or we've heard, is that they would come here, and that would be just huge. You know, we'd be happy to bus everybody where ever we had to. But to be able to bring a unit here or use a facility inside our building, to be able to do it would be fantastic. I know they come here to do flu shots. We set it all up so it's like a little office and they do the flu shots, so hopefully that's the way it works," said Stadelman.
The Oregon Health Authority says once the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved for emergency use by the FDA - which could be this month - more than 100,000 doses will come to Oregon. Those doses are expected to go straight into the arms of health care workers.
State health officials say the next priority will be those in long-term care facilities and their caretakers.
OHA says the hope is that there will be enough vaccine to start widespread immunization in spring of 2021.
