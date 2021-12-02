Local man holds re-opening for food cart that was stolen in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A local man has his business back up and running after the whole thing was stolen and vandalized.
Just after being open for eight weeks, the “Mr. Big Burger” cart owned by Lamar Winston was stolen last month from Northeast 131st and Sandy. It was found in The Dalles the next day.
The thieves spray painted the logo, dented the cart and trashed the inside. FOX 12 viewer, Jeff Senger, offered to tow his cart back for free and on Thursday “Mr. Big Burger” was back in business.
It cost Winston about $1,500 to fix the damages, some volunteers and a lot of elbow grease. He also took precautions to make sure his cart isn’t stolen again.
"I have two boots, you'll see two boots on it. I have locks everywhere they're supposed to be. I've been told to put trackers. I pretty much have everything. I'm very blessed and thankful because if you have a food cart, then you know how much money you put into these carts, what they do for the community and your families,” Winston said.
He uses the money from his truck to run his non-profit called “Inner City Basketball Program.” It goes towards using the facility and allows kids to play for free and even provides a homework club.
The thieves have not been caught but Lamar says it feels good to know there are still people out there with a good heart.