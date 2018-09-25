PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for a multi-year scheme to defraud unclaimed property owners held in California.
The U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon said the scheme resulted in a loss to victims of more than $1.5 million dollars.
Ralph Dean Arnold, 61, was ordered to pay more than $1.54 million in restitution.
“Many states have established unclaimed property registers designed to protect personal financial property until it can be returned to its rightful owners. Misusing this information and fraudulently assuming other’s identities to collect money are serious crimes, plain and simple,” Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon said.
According to court documents, between 2012 and 2017, Arnold engaged in a scheme to defraud unclaimed property owners listed on the California Controller’s Office website.
The U.S Attorney’s Office said Arnold used information from the website to pose as individuals or organizations seeking to claim money and property from various insurance companies, financial institutions, estates and businesses.
Over a five-year period, Arnold received approximately 442 payments totaling more than $1.5 million. He received proceeds intended for more than 300 different payees and issued by more than 200 different financial entities, estates and businesses, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office.
The U.S Attorney’s Office said Arnold spent at least $500,000 dollars on day-trading and a total of 49 payments, of the 442, were payable to the estates of deceased persons.
Arnold previously pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.
