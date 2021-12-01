Local man set to compete in semi-final round of ‘Alter Ego’ music competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A local man has been taking part in FOX 12’s music competition show called “Alter Ego” where contestants perform via their digital avatars.
FOX 12 sat down with Chase Padgett to talk about what this whole experience has been like.
Padgett has been living in the Portland area for many years and has worked as a full-time performer, actor and musician.
FOX took notice once Chase’s wife told him he should post some videos on social media.
“My wife kept saying, ‘Chase you gotta make a TikTok. You're gonna blow up,’ I was like ugh fine whatever,” Padgett said.
He says after just one post the producers from the show reached out to him and he passed the auditions to make it as a final contestant.
“Alter Ego” has performers singing and dancing in a space separate from the stage. They’re in a cutting-edge motion suit that lets them control the digital avatars.
Padgett says it gives people like him a chance to pursue their dreams in a whole new way.
“My whole life, I've been told I got a voice made for performance, made for the stage, but there's something about how the face doesn't match the voice or vice versa. Thankfully I'm here right now because what used to be a liability is now an asset,” he said.
Padgett is in the semi-finals round of the show as it gets down to the wire.
You can watch him compete Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. on FOX 12.