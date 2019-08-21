PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local members of the military took the trip of a lifetime Wednesday, when they had the opportunity to see firsthand how the Air Force refuels Oregon’s fighter jets in the air.
It’s a special experience because, typically, these air refueling tankers fly in and out of Spokane.
Capt. Matt Fisk and Capt. Brian Kranches flew down from Fairchild Air Force Base, taking a couple dozen local military members and FOX 12 along for a flight on a KC-135 Wednesday while they refueled a few F-15s, courtesy of Portland’s 142nd Fighter Wing.
“The checklist, that’s the science of what we have to do. But the art is the teamwork,” Kranches said.
While Fisk and Kranches, Spokane natives, were in the cockpit, a boom operator was near the tail of the plane, who’s responsible for transferring fuel to fighter jets.
“We’ll meet at an altitude, at a point in space, at an exact certain time, hopefully down to the second,” Fisk said. “It’s kind of nuts, and until you see it, you don’t really appreciate it.”
Seemingly out of nowhere, an F-15 will appear. Then, the operator strategically positions the boom to refuel the fighter jet.
For members of the Air Force, it’s one more flight until days like this come along.
“Crazy honor, for sure, when you think about it,” Kranches said.
“That’s the best part about our job is that we get to stay local, and we get to serve our local area for our entire career,” Fisk said.
