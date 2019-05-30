GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say someone broke into a vending machine at B&B Laundromat near Northeast Glisan Street and 162nd Avenue.
A local mother owns the machine and says she's out $600 after getting the lock fixed, and it's had quite an impact on her family.
Leonor DeLeon and her partner have five kids, and two of them are foster children.
They've had something big planned for them, and when she watched the surveillance video back Wednesday she was worried their plans may not happen.
"It's hard. It's hard," said DeLeon. "The money that I get from the machines – it's not a lot, but it goes towards my kids."
DeLeon says she realized she was at the laundromat just minutes after someone broke into her vending machine.
In surveillance video, you can see a man walk inside with an armful of laundry. Seconds later, he unzips what appears to be a tool bag.
DeLeon would later learn it was a drill he used to steal what she believes was $400 inside the machine.
DeLeon says she and her partner have been saving to take the kids to Disneyland.
"I love these kids," she told FOX 12. "This year, everybody knew they were going to Disneyland because they were collecting all the money and were excited."
She says things may be tight, but she's going to do her best to get them there.
"They have what I never had," said DeLeon. "I have to work a little harder, but I do want to take the kids. They deserve it."
